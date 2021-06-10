EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Cuts Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,338,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 927,663 shares during the quarter. Affiliated Managers Group accounts for approximately 8.6% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned 17.59% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $1,093,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMG opened at $161.61 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.19 and a twelve month high of $176.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMG. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

