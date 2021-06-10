EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Has $345.86 Million Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,574,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,242 shares during the period. PriceSmart comprises approximately 2.7% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned 0.12% of PriceSmart worth $345,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 37,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PriceSmart by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,940,000 after buying an additional 26,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $91.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $54.02 and a one year high of $104.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.82.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $501,017.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,901,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,049,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $774,336.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,579 shares of company stock worth $16,612,255. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

