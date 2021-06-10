Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 131.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,049 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,428 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,185,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,690 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after acquiring an additional 810,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $253.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.17. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $184.01 and a 1-year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

