eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Shares Down 1.6%

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF)’s share price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.34. Approximately 525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eDreams ODIGEO in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91.

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers its online travel agency services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as offers online advertising campaigns.

