Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Hits New 1-Year High at $98.48

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.48 and last traded at $98.27, with a volume of 10667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.08.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 71.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $1,083,429.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,317.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $276,745.74. Insiders have sold a total of 249,018 shares of company stock worth $22,415,161 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $1,548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,916,000 after buying an additional 124,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

