Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LLY. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.62.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE LLY opened at $226.00 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $233.33. The company has a market capitalization of $216.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,260 shares of company stock valued at $22,060,744. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,454,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.