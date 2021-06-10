Ellaism (ELLA) Achieves Market Cap of $100,649.13

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $100,649.13 and $54.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,461.62 or 0.06713581 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00157784 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 45,771,674 coins and its circulating supply is 45,720,343 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

