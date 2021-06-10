Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 283 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $236.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.11. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Truist cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

