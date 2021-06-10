Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 301 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $15,115,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $126.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.87 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.72. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.