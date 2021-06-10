Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 115,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.02. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $359,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

