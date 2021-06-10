Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after buying an additional 2,809,039 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Centene by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,910,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,816,000 after purchasing an additional 534,140 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its position in Centene by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,204 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Centene by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,252,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,280,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNC. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.04.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CNC opened at $71.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.37. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $74.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

