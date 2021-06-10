Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,464 shares of company stock worth $973,073. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEG. KeyCorp raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.