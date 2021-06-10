Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,038,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $81.93 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.48, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.65.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

