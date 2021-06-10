Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its stake in Aptiv by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $158.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.06. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $160.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.