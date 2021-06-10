Elysian Market Cap Hits $227,778.32 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $227,778.32 and $1.03 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00063335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00023601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.86 or 0.00845934 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00047014 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.69 or 0.08459463 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

Elysian is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.