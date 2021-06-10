Emercoin (EMC) 1-Day Volume Hits $24,434.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Emercoin has a total market cap of $5.22 million and approximately $24,434.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Emercoin has traded down 42.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00014675 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,534,983 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.