Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.21

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$42.21 and last traded at C$42.16, with a volume of 93126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMP.A shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Empire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is 19.46%.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of Empire stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total transaction of C$648,613.54. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of Empire stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total value of C$143,674.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$58,531.20.

Empire Company Profile (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

