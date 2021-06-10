Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its position in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 306.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 590,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,000 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Enable Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENBL. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.