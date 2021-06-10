Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,528,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,530 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 1.8% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $55,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 25,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.84. 121,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,732,314. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.20%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus increased their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

