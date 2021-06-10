Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$46.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.75.

Shares of TSE EDV opened at C$28.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$27.86. The firm has a market cap of C$7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$23.12 and a 12-month high of C$39.21.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$805.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$619.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total value of C$1,222,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,825,631.30.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

