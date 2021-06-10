Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENLAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Enel has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ENLAY stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.60. Enel has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter. Enel had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.93%.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

