Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ET. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Shares of ET stock opened at $10.87 on Monday. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 179,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 34,027 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 31,832 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 96,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 12,095 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.