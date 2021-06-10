Energycoin Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energycoin has a total market cap of $108,128.12 and $9.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energycoin has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energycoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00038355 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00026602 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008450 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About Energycoin

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.