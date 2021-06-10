Enlightenment Research LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Enlightenment Research LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 44.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.1% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 35.2% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 105,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,540,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $267.25. The company had a trading volume of 103,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,419,433. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.89 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at $72,053,725.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,042 shares of company stock worth $12,695,319 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.