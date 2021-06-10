Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enlivex Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ ENLV opened at $9.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The company has a market cap of $152.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLV. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

