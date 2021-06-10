Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.40 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$1.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$277.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.24.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$218.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$243.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

