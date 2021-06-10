Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $113.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,709.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $754,859.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,847.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,632,939 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

