Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,812,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 557,450 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.31% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $133,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 24,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% during the first quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 728,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,047,000 after buying an additional 56,413 shares in the last quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,903,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.39. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

