Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,365 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 72.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 440,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after buying an additional 53,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTHT opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Huazhu Group Limited has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $64.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. Analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HSBC raised their target price on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.65.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

