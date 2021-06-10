Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 54.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 7.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,281,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,433,000 after buying an additional 91,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,887,000 after buying an additional 294,304 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 761,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after buying an additional 523,048 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,446,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth about $25,701,000. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JKS. UBS Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

JKS stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

