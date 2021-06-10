Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 141.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Tata Motors by 15.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 3.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 11.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the first quarter worth $3,809,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Shares of TTM opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97. Tata Motors Limited has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Tata Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.