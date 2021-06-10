Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $987,000 Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,581 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Cameco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Cameco by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 12,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 58.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Cameco stock opened at $21.35 on Thursday. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -355.77 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

