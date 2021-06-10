Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,843 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $641,501.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,694 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,150,729.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,374,197.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 412,722 shares of company stock valued at $11,862,106. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.19 and a beta of 2.07.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.