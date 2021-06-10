Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $481,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,667.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $81,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,972,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,907 shares of company stock worth $1,425,529 over the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.