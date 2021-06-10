Essex Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $267.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

