Essex Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $196.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.33 and a fifty-two week high of $197.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.98.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

