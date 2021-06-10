Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $326,000 Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,881 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Exelon by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Exelon by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,029,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,556,000 after purchasing an additional 723,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exelon by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,391,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,622,000 after acquiring an additional 328,371 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $46.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. Exelon’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

