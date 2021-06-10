Essex Financial Services Inc. Invests $265,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $658,961,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after acquiring an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lam Research by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after acquiring an additional 702,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 2,003.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,747,000 after acquiring an additional 513,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX opened at $634.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $274.51 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $630.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.