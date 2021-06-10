Essex Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KSU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

NYSE:KSU opened at $296.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.82. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $140.01 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KSU. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.07.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.