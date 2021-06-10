Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,138 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 29.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.26. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

