Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.73.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ITW opened at $232.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.34 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The firm has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.82.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

