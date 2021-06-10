Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.020-12.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $2.920-3.000 EPS.

NYSE:ESS traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $314.04. 259,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,266. The company’s 50 day moving average is $291.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $316.63.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $312.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $290.40.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

