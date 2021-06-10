Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.020-12.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $2.920-3.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $314.04. The company had a trading volume of 259,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,266. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $316.63. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $302.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $290.40.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

