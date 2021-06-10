Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 80.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ETH shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

In other news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $764.73 million, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.13. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $32.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $176.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.98%. Equities analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

