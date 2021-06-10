Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.230–0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.70 million-84.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.66 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.200–0.160 EPS.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Everbridge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.78.

NASDAQ EVBG traded up $3.56 on Thursday, hitting $121.99. The stock had a trading volume of 27,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,570. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

