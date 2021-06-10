Evercore ISI Raises Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target to $95.00

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $69.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.53 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.48. Piedmont Lithium has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $88.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLL. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

