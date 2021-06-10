EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.26

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Separately, Barclays cut EVN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for household, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments.

