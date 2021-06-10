F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $235.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $203.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

FFIV opened at $187.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.85. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marie Myers sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $352,115.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,543 shares in the company, valued at $463,232.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,220 shares of company stock worth $3,449,325. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

