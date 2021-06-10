Faceter (FACE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,525.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Faceter has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $5,525.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Faceter has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Faceter Profile

Faceter is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

