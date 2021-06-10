Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.00. Fang shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 10,154 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $104.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fang by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Fang during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fang during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Fang during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in Fang by 993.1% during the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 327,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 297,920 shares during the period. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors.

